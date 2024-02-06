Indian hockey player booked in Bengaluru for sexually assaulting minor

The survivor claimed that Kumar connected with her first on Instagram in 2018 when she was being trained at the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) coaching centre in Jnanabharati in Bengaluru. As per the woman, Kumar was at SAI’s national camp for hockey players at the time.

The survivor alleged that despite Kumar’s repeated messages she did not respond as she was a minor. However, after his friends contacted her and repeatedly told her that he was in love with her, the survivor agreed to meet Kumar, the FIR noted.

“When I met him once, he tried to force me to get married,” the woman alleged in her complaint. “I refused. But then he told me that he would convince my family and till then they would remain as lovers. I agreed.”

In July 2019, after having dinner at a hotel, Kumar took the survivor to a room and sexually assaulted her despite her being a minor, the FIR noted.

“As he had promised me, I believed him and loved him for five years,” the survivor alleged. “During this period, he repeatedly had sexual intercourse with me. After my father died a year ago, Kumar consoled me and then stopped responding to my calls.”

The survivor alleged that Kumar threatened to leak her photographs on social media if she continued to ask him to marry her.

A case has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rape, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.