India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy' seeks closer ties with nations bordering us: MEA official  

<p>Bengaluru: India's "Neighbourhood First Policy" underscores the importance of maintaining close, cooperative, and constructive relations with neighbouring countries, according to Anurag Srivastava, Joint Secretary (North) in the Ministry of External Affairs and former spokesperson for the ministry.</p><p>Srivastava spoke at an interactive session hosted by Synergia Foundation, a strategic think tank focused on diplomacy, security, and development in the city on Friday.</p><p>He highlighted the tangible outcomes of the "Neighbourhood First Policy", particularly in the context of India's evolving bilateral relations with Nepal, Bhutan, and other neighbouring states.</p><p>"India shares deep historical and cultural ties with these countries. Both Nepal and Bhutan are landlocked and heavily reliant on India for trade, investment, and connectivity, with shared borders extending over 5,000 kilometres," he stated.</p><p>He mentioned India's non-reciprocal approach to the region, acknowledging the economic asymmetry compared to countries like Nepal and Bhutan. Srivastava stressed the importance of fostering people-to-people ties, as exemplified by open borders, cross-border employment opportunities, and the significant presence of Nepali gurkhas in the Indian army.</p><p>Srivastava concluded that India's "Neighbourhood First Policy" is vital for promoting sustainable growth and regional integration with Nepal and Bhutan.</p><p>"By enhancing trade, connectivity, and energy cooperation, and promoting people-to-people ties, India plays a key role in unlocking the region's potential. This mutually beneficial partnership aims to drive development, ensure stability, and support the aspirations of one of the world's youngest demographics," he added.</p>