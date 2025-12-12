Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

IndiGo crisis | Airline cancels 160 flights at Delhi, Bengaluru airports on Friday

IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers and Chief Operating Officer Isidre Porqueras appeared for the second time before the DGCA appointed four-members probe panel on Friday.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 12:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 December 2025, 12:47 IST
India NewsBengaluruDelhiIndigoflight cancelled

Follow us on :

Follow Us