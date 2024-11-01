Industry captains push for upgrading 22 roads around Bengaluru's ORR under TenderSURE

<p>Bengaluru: Following the dent in Bengaluru’s image over the poor handling of the monsoon, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday met industry captains to take their suggestions on a variety of subjects related to the city. </p>.<p>Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan and Biocon’s executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw were among those who attended the meeting. </p>.<p>Officials said the discussion primarily revolved around the poor condition of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and 22 connecting roads, despite the presence of a large number of technology companies. The industry veterans requested the deputy chief minister to provide a long-term solution. </p>.<p>It’s learnt that they suggested the upgrade of 22 connecting roads on the lines of the TenderSURE project implemented in the core areas, including Church Street and St Mark’s Road. </p>.Traffic restricted on ORR for metro pipeline work in Bengaluru.<p>Early completion of the metro along the ORR was also requested during the meeting, which was held in the residence of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who actively raises issues related to Bengaluru on social media. </p>.<p>NA Haris, Chairman of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority Commissioner Rajendra Cholan were present during the meeting. </p>.<p>Earlier in the week, BBMP officers also held a meeting with the representatives of Outer Ring Road Companies' Association (ORRCA), who were disappointed with the lack of groundwork on fixing the high-density corridor. </p>