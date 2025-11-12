<p>Bengaluru: The Infosys Science Foundation announced the 2025 Infosys Prize on Wednesday. </p><p>This year, six winners have been chosen, from across various fields of science. </p>.Infosys develops AI Agent to enhance operations in the energy sector.<p>Trustees of the Infosys Science Foundation Narayana Murthy, Kris Gopalakrishna, SD Shibulal, Srinath Botni, Pratima Murthy and Foundation President K Dinesh announced the awards at a function held at the foundation’s premises in Jayanagar on Wednesday.</p><p>The winners across the six categories include Nikhil Agarwal for Economics, Sushant Sahadeva for Engineering and Computer Science, Andrew Ollet for humanities and social sciences, Anjana Bhadrinarayanan for Life Sciences, Sabyasachi Mukherjee for Mathematical Sciences, and Karthish Manthiram for Physical Sciences. </p><p>Of the six, one belongs to Bengaluru — Anjana is an Associate Professor, Cellular Organization and Signaling, National Centre for Biological Sciences. </p><p>The awardees will receive a gold medal, a citation, and a cash prize of 1 lakh US dollars (approximately Rs 88 lakh).</p>