Mangaluru double murder case: Karnataka High Court rejects plea of insanity by accused

Justice M I Arun said that a mere plea of insanity is not sufficient, and the onus is on the petitioner to prove the same.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 22:11 IST
Published 25 November 2025, 22:11 IST
