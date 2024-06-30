Bengaluru top cop Kamal Pant to retire today after 34 yrs of service

Bengaluru: Kamal Pant, the 1990-batch IPS officer who gave Bengaluru goons a nightmare and devised progressive and people-friendly initiatives like Janasamparka Sabhe (public outreach programmes), will retire on superannuation on Sunday.
Pant is currently the Director General of Police, Fire and Emergency Services, and holds concurrent charge as DGP (Recruitment).
Born on June 21, 1964, in Uttarakhand’s Pithorgarh, Pant studied MSc (Applied Geology) from Delhi University and joined the IPS on August 20, 1990.
He served in various capacities in the Karnataka State Police as well as on central deputation. He is best known for his work as the Bengaluru police commissioner from 2020 to 2022.
During his tenure, Bengaluru police booked a large number of rowdies under the Goonda Act, which provides for one-year imprisonment without bail. He launched a zero-tolerance campaign against drugs and cracked down on drug peddlers.
Pant also has the rare distinction of heading a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed corruption in Karnataka Lokayukta.
Pant served in the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Anti-Corruption Branch during central deputation.
Pant is a recipient of the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.
Published 30 June 2024, 01:52 IST