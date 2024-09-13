'Is this a 60% govt?': Activists slam decision to privatise BDA complexes   

Bengaluru: On Thursday, the first major protest was held against the Siddaramaiah government's decision to hand over seven prime properties of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to private companies.
Notable participants in the protest include former Karnataka Lokayukta N Santosh Hegde and anti-corruption activist SR Hiremath, known for their fight against illegal mining in Ballari.
At least six organisations, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), CPI(M), Karave Gajasene and the Bahujana Dalit Sangharsh Samiti, participated in the protest, demanding the cancellation of a 30-year agreement to privatise seven BDA complexes, including those in Indiranagar, Koramangala, HSR Layout and Sadashivanagar.
"Is this a 60% government?" Hegde questioned, referring to the previous administration's corruption allegations. "The last government was called the 40% government. This one is no different. If the government does not reverse this decision, we will take the matter to court. We will not remain silent," said Hegde, a former Supreme Court judge.
Hiremath slammed the government for acting against the constitution, stating it is the government's responsibility to safeguard public assets for future generations.
"Privatising these BDA complexes is a direct blow to the interests of the people. In a city like Bengaluru, where land is becoming scarce, this land should be used for public infrastructure like schools and government offices. I fully support this protest," he said.
In a press release later in the day, the AAP alleged that government and BDA officials may have received kickbacks for the deal.
The statement also pointed out that Rakesh Singh, the then Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department (UDD), instructed the BDA to move forward with the tender in September 2023, despite it originally being called in 2018.
"These seven BDA complexes are strategically located. For example, land in the HSR and Koramangala BDA complexes is currently valued at Rs 50,000 per square foot. Extending the lease for another 30 years and handing over such valuable assets to private individuals is a reckless decision. The hen that lays the golden egg has been sold," the AAP's statement said.
AAP leaders Mukyamantri Chandru and Mohan Dasari were also present at the protest.
Published 12 September 2024, 23:37 IST