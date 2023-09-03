ISKCON to host Janmashtami from September 6 to 8

“This unique event will feature participants and volunteers from over 15 gated communities and 30 schools. The event will showcase captivating cultural performances through the Janmashtami art, music, and heritage fest. Bhajan Samrat and Padma Shri Awardee Anup Jalota will grace the event with musical performances glorifying Lord Krishna,” ISKCON said in a statement. In addition to cultural performances, the event will host a Sattvic Food Festival.