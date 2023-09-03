ISKCON to host Janmashtami from September 6 to 8

ISKCON Bangalore is set to host a series of events to commemorate Krishna Janmashtami from September 6 to 8.
This year, the celebrations will take place at ISKCON temples in Rajajinagar (Hare Krishna Hill) and Vasanthapura (Vaikuntha Hill). Additionally, special festivities are scheduled at the KTPO (Karnataka Trade Promotion Organisation) convention hall in Whitefield on September 7 and 8.
As per the temple management's statement, nearly 1.5 lakh devotees participate in these annual celebrations.
The celebration at KTPO has been named 'Anand Mahotsav.'
“This unique event will feature participants and volunteers from over 15 gated communities and 30 schools. The event will showcase captivating cultural performances through the Janmashtami art, music, and heritage fest. Bhajan Samrat and Padma Shri Awardee Anup Jalota will grace the event with musical performances glorifying Lord Krishna,” ISKCON said in a statement. In addition to cultural performances, the event will host a Sattvic Food Festival.