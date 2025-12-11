Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Issues with electric buses damaging BMTC’s image, says Minister Ramalinga Reddy

Reddy also expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of drivers and buses of electric buses.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 01:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 December 2025, 01:10 IST
BMTCRamalinga ReddyBenagluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us