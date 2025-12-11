Issues with electric buses damaging BMTC’s image, says Minister Ramalinga Reddy

<p>Belagavi: Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday said that frequent cancellation of trips on the electric buses bought on gross cost contract (GCC) was damaging the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (BMTC) image, along with that of the state’s capital.</p>.<p>Replying to a query on the issue from Congress MLC Thippanna Kamakanur in the Council, Reddy said that cancellation of trips was three times higher in electric buses procured on GCC than in diesel buses.</p>.<p>“This has not only damaged BMTC’s image, but also Bengaluru’s reputation,” the minister rued.</p>.<p>Reddy also expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of drivers and buses of electric buses. “While the drivers lack training, the conductors’ discipline leaves much to be desired. There are also a lot of technical issues with electric buses than with diesel buses,” he added.</p>.Volvo bus service between Mysuru-Chikkamagaluru soon: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.<p>The likelihood of accidents is also higher with an electric bus, Reddy said. “The 5,423 diesel buses in the BMTC fleet make 65,000 trips daily, and the accident rate for one lakh kilometres is 0.05, but it is 0.07 for electric buses,” the minister said.</p>.<p>The BMTC fleet boasts 1,221 non-AC electric buses. In the first six months of the 2025-26 financial year, 14,082 accidents involving these buses had been reported, of which 2,049 were owing to problems with steering, axles and electric motors, Reddy said.</p>.<p>The problem has been brought to the notice of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, said Reddy.</p>