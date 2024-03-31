JOIN US
bengaluru

I-T raids on builders’ homes in Bengaluru

The raids targeted builders close to politicians ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The homes of builders' close associates were also raided.
Last Updated 30 March 2024, 23:34 IST

Bengaluru: Income Tax officials on Saturday raided the homes of builders in Bengaluru over suspected tax evasion. 

The homes of builders' close associates were also raided. 

The raids were conducted in over 15 locations, including KR Puram, Wilson Garden and Fraser Town belonging to builders and real estate businessmen. The raids started early on Saturday and went on through the day till the night. 

Tax officials checked files related to business transactions and property documents. 

