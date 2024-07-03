Japanese signal trials ‘fail at 7 junctions’; full rollout in Bengaluru put on hold

Trials of the Japanese technology-powered smart signals have failed at seven traffic signals in the city. The glitches are hindering the full rollout, officials say.
The adaptive ‘Management of Origin-Destination Related Adaptation for Traffic Optimisation’ (MODERATO) signals project is funded by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and will be implemented at a total of 28 junctions.
In the first phase, 10 junctions were taken up for testing, including Shoolay Circle, Kensington Road Junction and the 80 Feet Road Junction, Indiranagar. However, trials at seven junctions, including the above-mentioned junctions, failed, noted a well-placed source in the traffic police.
Trials during the first phase were successful only at three junctions: 100 Feet Road Junction, Indiranagar; Mother Teresa Junction on Richmond Road and Opera House Junction on Residency Road.
The signals are yet to be modified to suit the conditions of the traffic in the city, causing glitches in the trial. There is no mechanism currently to override the systems manually in the case of an emergency, such as an ambulance needing a corridor to move, the source explained.
Sources in DULT, however, said that the systems were being finetuned at 25 junctions.
“The trial operations for testing at the remaining three junctions will be taken up shortly,” said the source, who added that the trials are going on without any major issues.
They added that the trials would go on until the end of July for observation. They also clarified that there is a provision for manual control to facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles.
In February, DULT tested the signal at Kensington Road-Murphy Road junction.
DULT Commissioner Deepa Cholan had told DH that the full-fledged commissioning of the ATIMS signal systems was planned for March-end.
In May, glitches were detected during signal trials at Queen’s Circle, raising questions about the reliability of these systems in the local setting.
The project was first announced in 2014 but the implementation agreement was signed only on June 30, 2021. On-site construction began only in October 2022 and the signals were due to be commissioned by the end of September 2023.
However, former DULT commissioner Manjula V, who responded to DH’s queries in August 2023, said that issues with customs clearance and delayed permissions for civil works from authorities concerned delayed the implementation further.
Under “ideal” traffic conditions, the signals are expected to reduce the length of vehicle queueing by about 30% at the junctions.
