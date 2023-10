Bengaluru: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath along with MLA CK Ramamurthy inspected Jayanagar Commercial Complex on Tuesday where they found encroachment of footpaths and shopkeepers illegally running business inside the complex.

The commissioner directed officials to clear shops that do not have permissions. The marshals were instructed to ensure that the roads and footpaths are not encroached upon by traders and hawkers in the inner and outer areas of the Jayanagar commercial complex.