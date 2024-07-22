JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna gets bail in sexual assault case

The special court granted bail to Suraj on him executing a personal bond for Rs 2,00,000 with two sureties to the satisfaction of the jurisdictional court. The court has also imposed conditions that he shall not threaten and tamper with the prosecution witnesses or the complainant and victim, shall not evade the investigation and shall appear before the investigating officer (IO) whenever called for the purpose of investigation.

The court has also directed the petitioner to furnish his passport to the court and said he shall not leave the state without obtaining written permission from the court.

“The petitioner shall not in any manner contact the victim directly or indirectly. The petitioner shall appear before the IO on every second Sunday of the month and mark his attendance between 9 am and 5 pm for a period of 6 months or till the filing of charge sheet, whichever is earlier. The petitioner shall not indulge in similar offence,” the court said.

The Holenarasipura rural police station had registered the sexual assault case against Suraj under IPC sections 377, 342, 506 and 34 and had arrested him June 23, 2024. He was remanded in judicial custody on July 3, 2024.