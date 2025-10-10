Jewellery store employee, aide held for Rs 45 lakh gold theft in Bengaluru's Muthyalanagar

<p>Bengaluru: The Jalahalli police have arrested a jewellery shop assistant and his accomplice for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 45 lakh from the shop’s locker in Muthyalanagar, North Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The incident came to light on September 26 when the jewellery shop owner, a resident of Muthyalanagar, filed a complaint at the Jalahalli police station.</p>.<p>The owner stated that he and his son had briefly left the shop for lunch that afternoon. Upon returning, they discovered that 540 grams of gold jewellery were missing from the shop’s locker. </p>.<p>Suspicion fell on Mahaveer Singh, 23, who had been working at the shop for over three years. The police registered a case of theft and launched an investigation.</p>.Theft case: Bengaluru cop accused of underreporting recovered gold.<p>Based on tip-offs from informants, a team tracked down and detained Singh near the KSR Bengaluru railway station on September 29. His accomplice, Kuldeep Singh, 24, was also taken into custody.</p>.<p>The police said the duo confessed to planning and executing the theft together. Officers recovered 429.02 grams of gold ornaments from them.</p>.<p>A city court has remanded them to judicial custody.</p>