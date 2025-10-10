Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Jewellery store employee, aide held for Rs 45 lakh gold theft in Bengaluru's Muthyalanagar

Suspicion fell on Mahaveer Singh, 23, who had been working at the shop for over three years. The police registered a case of theft and launched an investigation.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 20:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 20:04 IST
Crimetheft

Follow us on :

Follow Us