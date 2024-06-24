June 2024 might be Bengaluru’s wettest in history   

Bengaluru: This June might be the wettest in Bengaluru's history since record-keeping started in 1867.
As of 8.30 am on Sunday, the city has recorded 203 mm of rainfall.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts widespread moderate rainfall to continue until Thursday. The city's wettest-ever June was in 1996 when it received 228.02 mm of rainfall.
Bengaluru had its wettest June day with a rainfall of 111.11 mm on June 2 this year, breaking a 133-year-old record. The IMD has forecast light to moderate thundershowers in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts until Saturday.
IMD official CS Patil stated that a cyclonic circulation over northeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal persists between 3.1 and 5.8 km above mean sea level. A trough, or a low-pressure area at mean sea level, runs off southern Maharashtra-northern Kerala coasts. Lower-level winds are likely to strengthen along the western coast during the next three days.
"As a result of this, Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka are likely to receive widespread rains with isolated heavy rainfall in many places in North Interior Karnataka,” he stated.
The IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Shivamogga and Kodagu, and issued an orange alert in these districts until Thursday, Patil said.
Further, due to isolated heavy rainfall forecasts, a yellow alert has been issued for Bidar, Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar until Tuesday.
The rainfall in the coming week across Karnataka is likely to be associated with thunderstorms and gusty winds.
The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea until Wednesday on the Karnataka coast due to squally weather with wind speed of about 35-45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph.
Published 23 June 2024, 20:22 IST