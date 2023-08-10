Kamal Pant to head fire brigade

The state government on Wednesday transferred two IPS officers.
Kamal Pant, Director General of Police, Recruitment, has been posted as Director General of Police and Director General, Fire & Emergency Services, Commandant General, Home Guards, Director General, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Director, Civil Defence, Karnataka.
Renuka K Sukumar, a 2011-batch IPS officer serving as Deputy Commandant General, Home Guards and Ex Officio Deputy Director of Civil Defence, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Hubballi Dharwad City in the downgraded vacant post.
The post of Commissioner of Police, Hubballi-Dharwad city is now equivalent to that of the Superintendent of Police, Mandya.