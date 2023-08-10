Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Kamal Pant to head fire brigade

The post of Commissioner of Police, Hubballi-Dharwad city is now equivalent to that of the Superintendent of Police, Mandya.
Last Updated 09 August 2023, 23:02 IST

Follow Us

The state government on Wednesday transferred two IPS officers. 

Kamal Pant, Director General of Police, Recruitment, has been posted as Director General of Police and Director General, Fire & Emergency Services, Commandant General, Home Guards, Director General, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Director, Civil Defence, Karnataka. 

Renuka K Sukumar, a 2011-batch IPS officer serving as Deputy Commandant General, Home Guards and Ex Officio Deputy Director of Civil Defence, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Hubballi Dharwad City in the downgraded vacant post. 

The post of Commissioner of Police, Hubballi-Dharwad city is now equivalent to that of the Superintendent of Police, Mandya. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 August 2023, 23:02 IST)
Bengaluru

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT