Kannada anthology on unsung side of moviemaking

<p>Many people play small but significant roles on a movie set. But do they aspire to play these parts? A Kannada film ‘BTS — Behind the Scenes’, releasing in theatres today, will throw light on people and processes that are involved in the making of a film.</p>.<p>Five stories by five directors come together in this anthology film.</p>.<p>The film gives a peek into the extent writers go to crack a script, the process of narrating a story, and the personal lives of the crew members. “All this is narrated in an entertaining way,” says Kuldeep Cariappa, one of the directors. His story, titled ‘Hero’, follows the life of a person from a <br>lower socio-economic background who dreams of becoming the biggest ‘hero’ in Sandalwood.</p>.Fete for fountain pen lovers in Bengaluru.<p>‘Sumoha’ is about a makeup assistant. It is directed by actor Apoorva Bhardwaj, who has starred in ‘Nodi Swamy Ivanu Irodu Heege’.</p>.<p>According to her, some makeup artistes boast of their importance on a movie set to their friends. But the reality is different, she notes.</p>.<p>‘Coffee, Cigarette and Lines’, by Sai Srinidhi, explores the challenges of selling a story idea to movie producers and actors. Prajwal Raj focuses on the culture of hero worship in his story, ‘Banigondu Elli Ellide’.</p>.<p class="bodytext">‘Blockbuster’ by Rajesh Shankadh is about writer’s block.</p>