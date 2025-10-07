<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have arrested a Kannada actor-director for allegedly sexually harassing an actress.</p><p>In her police complaint, the 29-year-old actress, who has acted in several television serials, alleged that Hemanth Kumar B I, 33, a resident of Health Layout in Nagarabhavi, had promised her a lead role in his film Richie in 2022. </p><p>Hemanth had introduced himself as a producer and associate director, and signed an agreement with her on April 30, 2022, and promised Rs 2 lakh as remuneration. However, citing personal reasons, he postponed the film’s shoot and allegedly began harassing her. He is also accused of demanding that she dress indecently for scenes and touching her inappropriately during the shoot.</p>.Harassed for giving birth to a girl child, 26-year-old woman ends life in Bengaluru.<p>She also alleged that on August 5, 2023, he organised the film's promotion in Mumbai and forced her to consume alcohol. When she refused, he allegedly mixed alcohol in her juice when she left the table. She began feeling dizzy and he purportedly recorded videos of her in that state. Later, he allegedly morphed the footage and used it to blackmail her. The actress further alleged that Hemanth sent his aides to her and her mother, causing them fear and distress.</p><p>Following the threats, the complainant filed a civil suit in a Bengaluru city civil court seeking a permanent injunction against Hemanth and social media platforms. The court granted an interim order restraining the publication of such videos, according to a press release from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).</p><p>Hemanth was arrested on Sunday and has been remanded in judicial custody.</p>