Kannada star Dhruv Sarja’s manager held for attacking actor’s gym trainer

According to the police, the arrested are Ashwin, the manager, an unnamed driver, and two others who were hired for the assault on the gym trainer.
DHNS
Last Updated : 10 September 2024, 06:52 IST

Bengaluru: The Banashankari police in southern Bengaluru have arrested four people, including the manager of Kannada actor Dhruv Sarja, for attacking the latter’s gym trainer in May, police officials said.

According to the police, the arrested are Ashwin, the manager, an unnamed driver, and two others who were hired for the assault on Prashanth, 32, on May 26.

Investigators said that Prashanth was assaulted at around 10:30 pm by two bike-borne assailants on K R Road when he was returning home from work.

“The motive was personal and the matter stemmed from who would grow closer to the actor,” Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda said on Tuesday.

Published 10 September 2024, 06:52 IST
