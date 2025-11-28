<p>New Delhi: In a frenetic Women’s Premier League mega auction that lasted many hours of the evening here in New Delhi, as many as four players broke the Rs 2 crore bank, while the majority secured financial security. </p>.<p>As the WPL intraday sprung into life, Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr and Shikha Pandey were the biggest gainers, with all-rounders being the flavour of the evening. </p>.WPL Auction 2026: RCB on the fast lane .<p>On a day in the cricketing calendar when salaries were open to the world and judged, the mega auction shifted gears between luxury and sensible spending, while springing a surprise or two. </p>.<p>However, on expected terms, Deepti fetched the biggest cheque as the UP Warriorz exercised their Right to Match card for India’s World Cup hero to secure her services for Rs 3.2 crore. </p>.<p>After missing the WPL 2025 due to a mental health break, Sophie Devine triggered a bidding war between three teams – Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals. But it was the Giants who dug deep to sign the Kiwi for Rs 2 crore. </p>.<p>The second biggest deal of the day was signed by all-rounder Kerr, who was last season’s joint-highest wicket taker, with a Rs 3 crore contract as the Mumbai Indians used more than half of their remaining funds for the purchase. </p>.<p>Coming into the auction as the wealthiest, UPW also enabled their RTM to bring Sophie Ecclestone back for Rs 85 lakh, while Gujarat added a lethal new-ball weapon in Renuka Singh for Rs 60 lakh. </p>.<p>Meg Lanning and Chinelle Henry were also among the big picks after the marquee set. While a Rs 1.9 crore salary might be a justifiable pay for the Australian legend, who will now play for the Warriorz, Henry’s Rs 1.3 crore deal came as a surprise when the Capitals went in for a late swoop. </p>.<p>Mumbai Indians, who lifted the paddle before the auctioneer could even read Shabnim Ismail’s name, bagged the South African pace ace for Rs 60 lakh. </p>.<p>When Sree Charani went under the hammer, the cameras turned to the Mumbai Indians after their coach, Lisa Keightley, had showered her with praise. However, there were only smiles with no bids from their camp. But it did come from the Delhi camp, signing her for Rs 1.3 crore with a fight-off from the Warriorz. </p>.<p>Bengaluru, who were at a snail’s pace, amped it up as the auction progressed, signing Nadine de Klerk (Rs 65 lakh), Radha Yadav (Rs 60 lakh), and Pooja Vastrakar (Rs 85 lakh), while the Delhi Capitals signed Laura Wolvaardt (Rs 1.1 crore) and also strengthened their spin attack, adding Sneh Rana (Rs 50 lakh). </p>.<p>“We have reached three finals but it is about time to go one step further and we would want like for an Indian to lead the unit,” Parth Jindal, Delhi Capitals owner, told the media, quashing any chances of Wolvaardt leading the Capitals after Lanning’s departure. </p>.<p>Heather Knight, Alice Capsey, Alyssa Healy, Alana King were among the names who surprisingly failed to sign a contract. </p>.<p>With 40.8 crore spent on 67 players and a few are now on a millionaire payroll, whether the investments deliver returns is for time to tell.</p>