WPL Auction 2026: RCB on the fast lane

England quick Lauren Bell, India’s Pooja Vastrakar, and Arundhati Reddy were all auctioned off for a total price of Rs 2.5 crore, which shifted RCB’s gears after a slow start.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 19:08 IST
 
 
Published 27 November 2025, 19:08 IST
