<p>New Delhi: After spending a good half of the evening doing the math and lifting the paddle between short breaks, Royal Challengers Bengaluru might just be walking away with a beaming smile, having "ticked every box they needed to", with fast bowlers turning out to be the best-sellers. </p>.<p>England quick Lauren Bell, India's Pooja Vastrakar, and Arundhati Reddy were all auctioned off for a total price of Rs 2.5 crore, which shifted RCB's gears after a slow start.</p>.<p>However, for the first 40 minutes, it felt like RCB went window shopping, having lifted the paddle for Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Wolvaardt and Sophie Devine but had no bails to show on the table. </p>.<p>While it could have been a strategic move to spike the price rather than making a signing, it did not make much sense to leave out the world-class Ecclestone for Rs 85 lakh and then sign a like-for-like replacement in Linsey Smith. </p>.<p>With former England pacer and RCB bowling coach Anya Shrubsole a big part of the franchise think tank, it did slightly reflect in their purchases, with Smith and then their most significant buy of the day, English quick Lauren Bell.</p>.<p>"We are very happy that Anya (Shrubsole) is in our think tank. She has been brilliant with the inputs. Thrilled to have her on our side," RCB head coach Malolan Rangarajan told the media. </p>.<p>Having lost on Renuka Singh, RCB had to go all out in pursuit of a new-ball bowler and ended with Bell for Rs 90 lakh after battling it out with the Mumbai Indians.</p>.<p>RCB, after showing no interest in Alyssa Healy earlier, pulled a surprise by picking Australia's Georgia Voll for Rs 60 lakh, who could potentially open with Smriti Mandhana at the top of the order. <br></p><p>The Challengers also injected some muscle into their middle order by adding Nadine de Klerk for just Rs 55 lakh, leaving many shocked with the price, especially after her brilliant World Cup campaign.</p>.<p>With decent spinning options already in RCB's ranks, they did go hammer and tongs for Asha Shobhana, but lost the battle against a more determined and wealthy UP Warriorz. </p>.<p>"Talking about Asha, she was an integral part of RCB and we did try to get her back. However, the auctions is such. I'm happy for her and she deserves all that she has got,". Malolan said.</p>.<p>After losing out on Shikha Pandey in a tight and nervy bidding war, whom they pursued till 2.2 crore, while having only 2.85 lakh, RCB acted quickly, signing Arundhati and Vastrakar, which is likely to have worked in their favour.</p>.<p>In the tail end of the auction, Bengaluru signed a few uncapped players but struck a solid deal with Grace Harris for 75 lakh.</p>