Kannada TV actor Thandaveshwar booked for opening fire with his licensed gun during a film discussion

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru City Police have arrested Kannada television actor Thandaveshwar for allegedly opening fire with his licensed gun during a discussion about a halted film production, involving director Bharat Navunda. However, no injuries have been reported from the incident. </p><p>Based on Navunda's complaint, police have registered an FIR against Thandaveshwar under BNS Section 109 for attempted murder of the complainant. He has also been booked under the Arms Act for deliberately using a weapon despite causing no danger.</p><p>Addressing a press conference in the city on Tuesday, Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda, said that the suspect was arrested following a complaint. He revealed that the preliminary probe has confirmed intentional firing by the suspect over a financial dispute with the director.</p><p>The incident unfolded at Navunda's office in Chandra Layout on Monday around 8 pm.</p><p>The suspect visited Navunda's office to discuss the financial tiff with the latter in the presence of several others. The discussion grew intense and sparked a heated argument between the actor and the director. Thandaveshwar pulled out his licensed gun and fired in the air. The bullet directly pierced the roof. </p><p>According to the police, Thandaveshwar signed a movie with director Navunda two years ago and titled it <em>Devanampriya</em>. However, the duo couldn't find a producer for the movie. Hence, Thandaveshwar offered to invest and spent Rs 6 lakh. Recently, they found a Hassan-based producer for the film and continued shooting, but the progress was sluggish. Meanwhile, Thandaveshwar asked Navunda to repay his money, causing a rift between them.</p><p>Thandaveshwar, who hails from Hassan, made his small screen debut with the serial <em>Jodi Hakki</em> which ran for over two years. After the conclusion of the serial, he made his film debut as a lead actor in <em>Ondu Kathe Hel la</em> in 2019. He is popularly known as Thandav Ram for his role as Ram in the <em>Jodi Hakki</em> serial.</p><p>Navunda made his debut as a director through <em>Adachanegaagi Kshamisi</em> in 2019 and directed another movie called <em>Mugilpete</em>, which was released in 2021.</p>