Karnataka bandh marks quiet day for airport taxis, passengers

The Karnataka bandh held on Friday to protest the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu concluded peacefully. The bandh, which lasted from 6 am to 6 pm, saw minimal incidents.
The Kannada Okkuta, the organisation behind the bandh, had initially declared intentions to block national highways across the state, aiming to draw national attention to the critical water situation in Cauvery basin districts and even announced plans to ‘shut down the airport’ in Bengaluru. However, the police effectively prevented any such disruptions.
To ensure a smooth day, law enforcement officers were strategically positioned along the roads leading to the airport, deterring any potential troublemakers. The only notable incident near the airport involved members of the Namma Karnataka Sene, led by State President Basavaraja Padukone. They were apprehended early in the morning outside the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Devanahalli while attempting to stage a protest.
Contrary to the usual congestion with a mix of taxis and private vehicles, the airport road primarily featured private vehicles and airport buses during the bandh. Taxis were notably scarce. Passengers travelling to and from the airport appeared to have made their own transportation arrangements.
When DH visited the airport to do a reality check of the situation on the ground following flight cancellations, there were reduced crowds.
Business down
Airport taxis affiliated with various service providers were present but drivers reported a 50-60 per cent decrease in business in the past week.
One airport taxi driver said, "I typically complete five to six airport trips a day, but this week, I’ve only managed one or two daily. Passenger numbers have significantly declined." In contrast, Uber cabs at the airport experienced high demand on the bandh day.
Most passengers arriving at the airport had arranged private vehicle pickups.
Suchitra Prasad, who arrived from Allahabad, mentioned that she had prearranged her transportation.
Caroline Richard, a Swedish tourist en route to Mysuru for yoga studies, said, ‘We had heard about the bandh in Bengaluru and had a friend pick us up. We were cautioned that it might be challenging, and sometimes bandhs could turn violent.”