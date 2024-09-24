Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar undertakes midnight rounds across Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar undertook a midnight inspection of city roads on Monday to inspect the quality of the BBMP's pothole-filling work.
Accompanied by BDA Chairman NA Haris, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and other officials, he started the tour from Mehkri Circle, passed through Jayamahal Road, Queen's Circle, MG Road, Trinity Circle, Indiranagar, Domlur, Shanthinagar, Richmond Road, Banashankari, Outer Ring Road in Hosakerehalli, Vijayanagar, and Dr Rajkumar Road.
The inspection came at the end of the 15-day deadline he set on September 1 to complete roadworks in the city. Shivakumar had warned of merciless action if potholes were not filled before the deadline.
