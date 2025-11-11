Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Labour ministry campaign to enrol employees left out of EPF

The campaign is limited to employees working with the organisation on the date of declaration.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 01:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2025, 01:38 IST
EPFEmployees Provident Fund

Follow us on :

Follow Us