Labour ministry campaign to enrol employees left out of EPF

<p>Bengaluru: The Ministry of Labour and Employment has announced the Employees' Enrolment Campaign (EEC) 2025 to provide employers a one-time opportunity to voluntarily enrol employees previously left out of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and allied schemes. </p>.<p>The campaign commenced on November 1, 2025, and will conclude on April 30, 2026. The aim is to enrol employees who joined between July 1, 2017 and October 31, 2025, but were not enrolled into the EPF scheme. The campaign is limited to employees working with the organisation on the date of declaration. </p>.<p>Employees' share of the contribution for the declared period will be waived, provided it was not deducted from their wages earlier. Employers are liable to deposit only their own share of contributions, along with interest and administrative charges. The penal charges are capped at Rs 100 for each defaulting establishment, covering compliance across three schemes (EPF, EPS and EDLI). </p><p>No suo motu action will be taken in respect of employees who exited prior to the declaration, provided all eligible existing employees are declared and no dues remain unpaid for any past or present employees whose share was deducted. </p>.<p>Employers declaring employees or registering afresh under this campaign will also be eligible for benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana. To participate, employers must generate a face authentication-based Universal Account Number (UAN) for each declared employee through the UMAN app. </p>.<p>The declaration must be filed online through the EPF portal, linking the Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) with a Temporary Return Reference Number (TRRN). Multiple declarations are not allowed, said a press release issued by the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-1, Bengaluru (Malleswaram). </p>