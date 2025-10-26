<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday launched a counter-attack on the critics of state government’s infrastructure initiatives in Bengaluru, particularly the tunnel road project, dismissing Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya’s opposition to the ambitious plan as politically motivated and branding the BJP leader an “empty vessel”.</p>.<p>Speaking to the media after an interaction with residents of Bharat Nagar, Herohalli (Yeshwantpur constituency), at Gandhi Park, during the ‘Walk with Bengaluru’ programme, Shivakumar defended the proposed 117-km Bengaluru Business Corridor and the tunnel road, asserting his commitment to execution of these projects despite numerous Public Interest Litigations (PILs) and political obstacles.</p>.<p>“Let anyone oppose anything. I am least bothered. They don’t want the government to flourish. The tunnel will be dug inside the earth. It cannot be done outside. We are not acquiring any land for this project. A small stretch passes through Lalbagh. It won’t affect Lalbagh in any way. If there is a problem, we will make necessary changes,” the DyCM stated, referring to similar tunnel projects in Mumbai and Delhi. </p>.<p>Reacting to Surya’s criticism of the tunnel road project, Shivakumar termed him an “empty vessel” and challenged him to provide an alternative to solve Bengaluru’s gridlock. He also dismissed the allegation that the project is meant for the rich. </p>.<p>“The project is going to be a toll road. If he (Surya) doesn’t want the tunnel road project, he should suggest an alternative. He has not been able to bring even a grant of Rs 10 for the city. Why did their government not try to address traffic issues? Why did they not address the garbage issue? Why were flyovers not made?” </p>.<p>The DyCM also used the opportunity to defend the government’s Khata conversion drive for properties in Bengaluru, which he termed the Congress government’s “sixth guarantee”.</p>.<p>Dismissing corruption allegations levelled by JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy over the khata conversion scheme, Shivakumar challenged him to an open debate on the matter. “What corruption is happening in ‘B’ khata transfer? This is being done to benefit people. Currently people don’t get loans for ‘B’ khata properties. Kumaraswamy’s government could not do this.” </p>.<p>Shivakumar said the government made a “historic decision” with regards to khata conversion. “Correcting the property records of people is our sixth guarantee. The Central government has given an award for this work,” he said.</p>.<p>Shivakumar concluded that in a city with a population of 1.40 crore and over 70 lakh daily commuters, radical infrastructure solutions are essential. “We will do our job. We are committed to it. Bengaluru is a global city. We will do whatever needs to be done to protect it,” he asserted.</p>.<p>Quote - The project is going to be a toll road. If he (Surya) doesn't want the tunnel road project he should suggest an alternative. He has not been able to bring even a grant of Rs 10 for the city. Why did their government not try to address traffic issues?...\n\nDK Shivakumar DyCM</p>.<p>Cut-off box - HC seeks govt reply on tree felling \nThe Karnataka High Court on Saturday asked the state government to inform by Tuesday as to whether there is any proposal to fell trees inside the Lalbagh Botanical Garden for the proposed tunnel road project. </p>