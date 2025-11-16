Menu
Karnataka Domestic workers bill: Gaps in draft legislation worry unions, activists

Even as the draft bill is seen as a welcome step towards providing domestic workers dignity, unions say it may not serve its purpose due to several gaps in the draft law.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 23:20 IST
While the bill has promised ‘decent working conditions,’ it fails to define what all comes under this. Activists fear this vagueness could act as a major loophole against workers.

Published 15 November 2025, 23:20 IST
