<p>Bengaluru: The state government has proposed amendments to the Zonal Regulations under the Revised Master Plan (RMP) 2015 for Bengaluru, allowing construction of stilt plus four floors on 30x20 sites without providing a setback on the rear side.</p><p>While the move is aimed at easing building norms for smaller plots, particularly in older residential areas, the notification has triggered concern as it is prone to misuse in the absence of strict enforcement of building norms.</p><p>Under the new norms, the setback rules have been classified under three brackets for plots coming under the area of up to 4,000 sqm. While there are no changes for plots above 150 square metres, smaller plots stand to benefit, according to the draft notification issued by the Urban Development Department on November 11.</p><p>For instance, for plots up to 60 sqm, that is 30x20 sq ft site, the front setback has been reduced to 0.75 metres while the rear setback has been completely removed. For plots up to 150 sqm, which include 30x40 sites, it will be 0.9 metres in the front and 0.7 metres on the sides.</p><p>While relaxing requirements, the government has mandated that all buildings up to 15 metres high must comply with fire and life safety provisions under the National Building Code (NBC) 2016.</p><p>As building norms are poorly enforced in Bengaluru, there is concern that the additional relaxations, compounded by the lack of enforcement of the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) rules, will lead to a increase in violations.</p><p>Suhas Ananth Rajkumar, a resident of CV Raman Nagar, says setbacks on all sides should be mandatory even for small builders, as zero setbacks could lead to damage to neighbouring buildings during construction.</p><p>Citizens can raise objections within 30 days. Inputs must be sent to the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, Vikasa Soudha, Bengaluru.</p>