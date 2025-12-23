Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka High Court dismisses habeas corpus pleas in Ranya Rao gold-smuggling case

The petitions were filed by Rama Raju, a relative of Tarun Raju, and Priyanka Sakariya, cousin of Sahil Jain.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 00:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 December 2025, 00:08 IST
Bengaluru newsKarnataka High Cort

Follow us on :

Follow Us