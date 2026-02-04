Menu
bengaluru

Karnataka High Court dismisses PIL plea seeking demolition of Koramangala Passport Seva Kendra

The bench also observed that the petitioner had failed to produce any zonal plans showing the land as a playground or an open space.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 21:07 IST
Published 03 February 2026, 21:07 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnataka High CourtKoramangala

