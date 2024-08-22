Karnataka High Court drops contempt case against BBMP Chief Commissioner

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has dropped contempt proceedings against BBMP Chief Commissioner in view of his affidavit stating that the entire basement area of Jayanagar Shopping Complex Block-1 has been cleared to pave way for vehicle parking. BBMP Chief commissioner Tushar Girinath filed an affidavit in this regard in response to a contempt petition filed by one RR Hiremath.
The chief commissioner also tendered unconditional apology for unintended disobedience of the order passed by the court on February 4, 2020. As per this order passed in a PIL, the then BBMP Commissioner had assured the court that about three years time required to complete 2nd, 3rd and 4th Blocks of the Jayanagar Shopping Complex and basement of Block -1 would be reserved for parking only.
The allottees carrying on the business in upper and lower basements of Block-1 would be shifted to regular shops in the newly constructed shopping complex.
When this was not executed even after three years, the contempt petition was filed citing disobedience of the order/ assurance by the BBMP. A division bench comprising Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind disposed of the petition considering the affidavit.
Published 22 August 2024, 15:14 IST