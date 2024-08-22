Karnataka High Court drops contempt case against BBMP Chief Commissioner

The chief commissioner also tendered unconditional apology for unintended disobedience of the order passed by the court on February 4, 2020. As per this order passed in a PIL, the then BBMP Commissioner had assured the court that about three years time required to complete 2nd, 3rd and 4th Blocks of the Jayanagar Shopping Complex and basement of Block -1 would be reserved for parking only.

The allottees carrying on the business in upper and lower basements of Block-1 would be shifted to regular shops in the newly constructed shopping complex.

When this was not executed even after three years, the contempt petition was filed citing disobedience of the order/ assurance by the BBMP. A division bench comprising Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind disposed of the petition considering the affidavit.