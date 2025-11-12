Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka panel may seek employee data from private firms for caste survey

Experts feel secondary data is crucial to better assess the relative progress of each community, both in terms of their educational and employment opportunities.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 23:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2025, 23:43 IST
Karnataka NewsDataPrivate sectorsurvey

Follow us on :

Follow Us