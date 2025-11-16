<p class="bodytext">Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Saturday inaugurated third annual Inter-Apartment Sports Fest–2025 across various localities of the Byatarayanapura constituency jointly organised by the Congress team, Youth Congress workers, and the KBG Volunteers Association.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that there are many apartments across the Byatarayanapura constituency and residents in these areas usually have very limited interaction with people from surrounding neighbourhoods. He said that events such as sports fest were being organised to foster harmony among residents them and to raise awareness about the sports facilities established by the government</p>.Inter-apartment sports fest in Bengaluru's Byatarayanapura to promote harmony among residents.<p class="bodytext">Organiser Meenakshi Sheshadri said that under the leadership of Krishna Byre Gowda, sports competitions were being held across eight zones. A total 3,600 enthusiasts are taking part in 14 different sports, she said. She noted that this is the first-of-its-kind sports event organised exclusively for apartment residents in Bengaluru.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The league-level matches concluded on Saturday, and the semifinals and finals will be held on Sunday. After a music program at 4 PM, attractive trophies, cash prizes, and certificates for all participants will be distributed, she added.</p>