Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka top cop completes Ironman in first attempt

For running, he headed to Cubbon Park and Kanteerava Stadium. Getting used to energy bars and gels to sustain stamina for 13-14 hours on the race day was another challenge, he shares.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 22:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 22:22 IST
Bengaluru newscyclingMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us