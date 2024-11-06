Kerala techies arrested for drug peddling  

<p>Bengaluru: The Wilson Garden police have arrested two web developers from Kerala for allegedly peddling drugs, including cocaine.</p><p>Navneet, 22, and Shanil Babu were arrested on October 28 and 29 after the police caught one of them attempting to sell the drugs. The second suspect was nabbed shortly afterward.</p>.Jayadeva hospital ward helper arrested for filming women inside washroom.<p>During questioning, the duo revealed that they had purchased the drugs from an unknown person near a bridge in Madiwala. The police have launched efforts to trace this third suspect.</p>.<p>The police recovered 975 grams of MDMA crystals, 407 grams of cocaine, two weighing scales, and two mobile phones, with the total value of the seized items estimated at over Rs 1.37 crore.</p>.<p>A preliminary investigation revealed that the duo had been staying at a lodge in the city and were sharing their location with potential buyers.</p>