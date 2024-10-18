'Know Your Church' walk at St Mark’s Cathedral

<p>Bengaluru: A 30-minute guided walk, titled ‘Know Your Church’, will be held at St Mark’s Cathedral on Sunday at 11 am.</p>.<p>Led by church member Sunil Pichamuthu, the walk will explore the cathedral’s rich history and architecture, starting from the porch and covering various historical insights.</p>.<p>“We will discuss the church’s origins, its memorial plaques, including one for Sir Walter Scott, and the stained-glass windows,” Pichamuthu said. Participants will also learn about the marble baptismal font, pulpit, and the historic pipe organ.</p>.<p>Fees are Rs 300 for church members and Rs 600 for others, with proceeds supporting the church’s harvest festival. The event concludes with a performance by music director Avinash Grubb on the church organ. Call 96635 33372 for details.</p>