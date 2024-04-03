KPSC membership: Woman conned of Rs 4.1 cr; 4 arrested in Karnataka

The CCB's Organised Crime Wing (OCW) arrested Bengaluru residents Riyaz Ahmed, 41, and Yousuf Subbekatte, 47; Chandrappa C, 44, from Chikkamagaluru; and Rudresh H, 35, from Ramanagara. A search is on for four absconding suspects. Police initially arrested Ahmed and Subbekatte and then the others. They have recovered Rs 40 lakh from the suspects.