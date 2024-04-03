KPSC membership: Woman conned of Rs 4.1 cr; 4 arrested in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Four people were arrested by sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for allegedly cheating a 54-year-old woman of Rs 4.1 crore by promising her a membership in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).
The CCB's Organised Crime Wing (OCW) arrested Bengaluru residents Riyaz Ahmed, 41, and Yousuf Subbekatte, 47; Chandrappa C, 44, from Chikkamagaluru; and Rudresh H, 35, from Ramanagara. A search is on for four absconding suspects. Police initially arrested Ahmed and Subbekatte and then the others. They have recovered Rs 40 lakh from the suspects.
According to the investigators, the woman, a resident of Kalaburagi, was approached by Ahmed through a friend. He promised her a membership in the KPSC for Rs 20 crore. Through multiple transactions, she sent them Rs 4.1 crore.
The suspects reportedly sent her a letter with the signature of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah forged on it and a fake gazette notification with the governor's signature. She soon realised the letters were fake and filed a complaint with the CCB.
An FIR has been filed under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object).
An investigating officer said the suspects claimed they had connections with several politicians and even dropped the prime minister's name.
(Published 02 April 2024, 21:33 IST)