KR Puram murder: Man held for ‘conspiring’ with teenage son to kill wife

Bengaluru: The crime scene evidence has added a surprising turn to the investigation into the murder of a 40-year-old woman from KR Puram on Friday. Her 17-year-old son had surrendered, claiming responsibility for bludgeoning her to death, allegedly provoked by her neglect.
But on Saturday, the police arrested 53-year-old Chandrappa M, Nethra’s husband, for her murder.
Nethra’s brother had lodged a complaint at the Krishnarajapuram police station, accusing Chandrappa of conspiring with the boy in her murder. Acting on the complaint, police detained Chandrappa on February 3.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) Shivakumar Gunare informed DH that Chandrappa’s link to the murder was established. Subsequently, the investigation team gathered corroborative evidence. “We have secured four-day police custody of Chandrappa for further interrogation,” Gunare said.
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda disclosed in a press conference that crucial material and corroborative evidence were instrumental in solving the case.
Day of the crime
An investigating officer revealed that Chandrappa was present at home during the murder and participated in the act before boarding a bus to Mulabagal, where he engages in farming.
The officer stated, “After Chandrappa left, the boy arrived at the police station, confessing to his mother’s murder.”
The boy recounted to the police that he was enraged by his mother’s negligence as she was sleeping till 8 am without preparing breakfast, prompting him to fatally bludgeon her with an iron rod. Considering his father’s health condition, he attempted to conceal the crime scene and took sole responsibility for the murder.
The motive
Regarding the motive, the officer mentioned that Nethra, employed in a software company’s data entry section, frequently embarked on trips, and spent extended periods on the phone at home. “The boy informed his father and his sister, who is studying abroad, about his mother’s behaviour,” the officer added. “The family had confrontations with Nethra, urging her to curtail her travels.”
Police suspect that the father-son duo had even harboured doubts about Nethra’s fidelity.