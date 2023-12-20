KR Puram traffic cops make changes to decongest TC Palya Junction

Bengaluru: KR Puram traffic police have made minor adjustments on a trial basis to decongest the TC Palya junction for a smooth flow of traffic.
Vehicles travelling towards the city through TC Palya must take Old Madras Road before taking a U-turn at Bhattarahalli Signal and moving ahead.
Vehicles coming from Hoskote and going towards TC Palya must take a U-turn near the KR Puram government college and proceed.
Vehicles taking the service road from Medahalli to TC Palya must take Old Madras Road from the median opening before TC Palya Junction. Parking will be prohibited on the service road from TC Palya to Medahalli and vice versa.