KR Puram underpass closure: Karnataka HC issues notices to state, Centre, railways

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has issued notices to the state government, the union government, and the South Western Railway in response to a PIL concerning the impending closure of the KR Puram railway line underpass for reconstruction.
Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice Krishna S Dixit, constituting the division bench, have also directed notices be served to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Bengaluru city police.
The petitioner, Monica Malini Mannath, a former teacher residing in Dooravani Nagar, argued that the construction work on the railway underpass along FCI Godown Road began at a time when the only alternative route, Kempegowda underpass, has been closed since July 2023.
The petition stated that FCI Godown Road traverses through the Baiyyappanahalli-KR Puram railway line underpass, serving as the sole route for residents from multiple layouts to access Old Madras Road, the Tin Factory bus terminal, and the Benniganahalli metro station. They also used Kempegowda underpass, under the railway line, heading to Yelahanka.
Challenging the KR Puram railway underpass’ closure for reconstruction on March 4, 2024, the petitioner argued that it is arbitrary and infringes on citizens' fundamental right to freedom of movement, more so as the authorities failed to complete the work on the underpass.
Residents are forced to cross the railway line by foot or in vehicles, having to take a detour of several kilometres to access the main public road.
The petitioner said that the residents of NR Layout, Brindavan Layout, Vijinapura and Kasturinagar have been blocked by a railway line on three sides, which cannot be safely crossed.
(Published 25 April 2024, 03:41 IST)