Krishna Byre Gowda inspects Jakkur lake in Bengaluru

The lake, spread over 163 acres, received a grant of Rs 20 crore in the last 15 years. The condition of the lake was deteriorating due to inflow of raw sewage, the residents had observed.
DHNS
Last Updated : 12 June 2024, 21:59 IST
Bengaluru: Revenue Minister and Byatarayanapura MLA Krishna Byre Gowda visited Jakkur lake on Wednesday to review its rejuvenation works. 

He was accompanied by local residents and BBMP engineers responsible for the upkeep of the waterbody. 

The lake, spread over 163 acres, received a grant of Rs 20 crore in the last 15 years. The condition of the lake was deteriorating due to inflow of raw sewage, the residents had observed. 

Now, the BBMP is reconstructing the natural wetland by spending Rs 4 crore. Gowda instructed the officials to complete the work in the next two months. 

Published 12 June 2024, 21:59 IST
BengaluruKrishna Byre GowdaJakkur Lake

