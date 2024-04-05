JOIN US
KSRTC bus mows down 85-yr-old at Bengaluru's Majestic

Last Updated 04 April 2024, 22:20 IST

Bengaluru: An 85-year-old man was mowed down by a bus at the KSRTC bus stand in Majestic on Thursday. 

The accident occurred around 12.35 pm when Gangareddy was crossing the narrow passageway that leads to Terminal 2A of the station. Gangareddy, a resident of Basaveshwara Nagar and native of Andhra Pradesh, died on the spot.

The Upparpet traffic police detained the bus driver, Raghavendra, and filed a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence.

The bus (KA 18 F 0948) was attached to the Mudigere depot, Chikkamagaluru division. 

(Published 04 April 2024, 22:20 IST)
BengaluruKSRTC

