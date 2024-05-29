KSRTC bus mows down pedestrian at Kempegowda bus station, driver absconding

Bengaluru: A pedestrian died on the spot after he was knocked down by a KSRTC bus near Terminal 3 of the Kempegowda Bus Station on Tuesday. The Upparpet police said the bus driver is absconding.
The victim, aged between 25 and 30 years, suffered severe head and facial injuries in the accident, which happened between 10.30 and 11 am.
The police have filed an FIR against the bus driver for rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
A 24-year-old man died in an accident after losing control of his bike near Byalamara Doddi Cross, Bannerghatta Road, late on Monday night.
The Bannerghatta police identified the victim as Ramachandra, a labourer from Kothanur Dinne.
The accident occurred between Monday midnight and 1 am on Tuesday, when Ramachandra was riding through the forested stretch with his friend Vijaykumar, 24, in the pillion.
Ramachandra lost control of the motorbike and crashed into a fence put up by the forest department, dying on the spot. Vijaykumar was injured and is receiving treatment at a private hospital.
The police have sent the victim's blood sample to test for alcohol and have registered a case.
