KSRTC collects Rs 6.54 lakh fines from ticketless passengers

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) collected Rs 6.54 lakh in fines across the state from passengers travelling ticketless in the month of May.
The corporation scaled up its vigilance and inspected 42,680 buses plying in Karnataka and neighboring states.
In a statement released by the public transport agency, it said that 3,708 pilferage cases were detected and 3,754 ticketless passengers were penalised. The agency also detected 88,429 pilferage amounts.
The KSRTC said that it has initiated disciplinary action against the erring staffers, and would keep a vigil on such travellers daily through divisional and central line officers.
Published 20 June 2024, 21:44 IST