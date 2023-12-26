KSRTC staff booked for ‘assaulting’ passenger

Bengaluru: Police have registered an FIR against a KSRTC depot manager and security guard for allegedly “assaulting and threatening to kill” a passenger who complained about a ticket.
On Saturday night, G Raghavendra, a merchant from Hiriyur, Chitradurga district, arrived at the KSRTC’s Terminal 2 in Majestic to board a bus to his hometown. He got into a Harihar-bound bus and asked for a ticket to Hiriyur.
The conductor told him that the bus would not go to Hiriyur but take the bypass instead.
Raghavendra said he would get down at the bypass and asked for a ticket to Hiriyur.
The conductor said he needed to get a ticket to Chitradurga and only then could he get down at Hiriyur.
Raghavendra asked why he should take a ticket to Chitradurga when he had to get down before. But the conductor didn’t agree and offloaded him from the bus.
Hiriyur is about 43 km south of Chitradurga.
The depot manager reiterated the rule when Raghavendra complained. “There is no ticket to Hiriyur. You must take a ticket to Chitradurga,” he told him, as per the complaint.
At this point, Raghavendra started making a video of his conversation with the depot manager. Satish, a security guard deployed at the scene, hit Raghavendra with his stick, kicked him in the chest and dragged him. His phone was also taken away, the complaint stated.
According to Raghavendra, Satish and the manager subsequently dragged him into a room. Satish, the guard, allegedly told Raghavendra that he, too, was from Hiriyur and that his brother was a goon. Raghavendra claims Satish threatened to kill him.