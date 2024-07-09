Labourer, gram panchayat member killed in separate incidents in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two persons were murdered in separate incidents on Sunday night, the police said.
In the first case, a drunken brawl among friends resulted in the death of a 42-year-old man at an under-construction building in South Bengaluru’s Konanakunte.
The police identified the deceased as Balaji Bahaddur, a resident of Varthur, who worked as a daily wage labourer. He suffered a fatal blow to his head.
Investigators believe Bahaddur was partying with his friends at the under-construction building on Sunday night. After a few drinks, a heated argument ensued, resulting in a violent fight.
"During the fight, the suspects used a wooden log to attack Bahaddur. A blow to his head caused him to collapse, prompting the suspects to flee the scene,” an investigating officer told DH.
A passerby found Bahaddur in a pool of blood and took him to Nimhans. He was later transferred to Victoria Hospital, where he died on Monday morning.
Police stated that Bahaddur lived with his family in Varthur, while his parents resided in Kothanur.
The police have filed an FIR under BNS Section 103(1) (murder).
In the second incident, a 45-year-old man was hacked to death in Bylanarasapura, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
Police identified the deceased as Afaq Khan, a gram panchayat member in Bylanarasapura. Khan suffered deadly blows from machetes. Police suspect an old rivalry behind the murder.
They said Khan was on his phone when an armed man ambushed him and launched a relentless attack before fleeing. Khan, covered in blood, was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
The Nandagudi police have registered a case of murder and launched an investigation.
Published 08 July 2024, 23:15 IST