Labourer kills brother’s booze buddy for aggravating his habit

An angry construction worker killed a 43-year-old man for aggravating his brother’s drinking problems by frequently partying with him, police said. The incident happened late on Sunday night at the suspect’s residence in South Bengaluru’s Sarvabhouma Nagar. The suspect, Narayana Nayak, allegedly smashed Ganesh M’s head with an iron rod.
Police said Ganesh and Narayana’s elder brother Mallesh Nayak were friends. The deceased was married and lived in JP Nagar with his family. But in recent times, he stayed less with his family and lived with Mallesh.
A police officer said that Ganesh and Mallesh began drinking together frequently, which infuriated Narayana. “The deceased and Mallesh partied on Sunday night. Around 8 pm, Mallesh stepped out of the house on work. Ganesh stayed back at home,” police said.
When Narayana came home, he saw Ganesh sleeping. He allegedly scolded him for tagging along with his brother to drink. The duo had a heated argument, which escalated and ended with Narayana smashing Ganesh’s head.
Subramanyapura police booked Narayana under IPC Section 302 (murder) and arrested him. Further investigations are on.