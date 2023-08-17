Lalbagh’s clean-up heroes pick up waste after flower fiesta

“Strict checking for banned items at the entry gates, especially plastic bottles and NWPP bags, is something we can work on,” he said. He said vendors should be held responsible for distributing NWPP bags against strict orders not to do so. By Wednesday afternoon, the garden appeared largely free of plastic waste. The same, however, could not be said about the road leading to the metro station outside the West Gate. Paper, plastic, and food wrappers were strewn around the road.