<p>Bengaluru: Police have declared a temporary ban on the sale of liquor in the Shivajinagar, Commercial Street, and Bharathinagar police station limits to ensure law and order during the annual Jayanti Mahotsav of Arogya Mate at St Mary’s Basilica in Shivajinagar.</p>.<p>The prohibition order, issued by Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, will be in effect on Monday from 6 am to midnight. The decision comes ahead of a chariot procession and various puja programmes, which are expected to attract up to two lakh devotees.</p>.<p>The procession is scheduled to start from St Mary’s Basilica and proceed through MK Street, Shivaji Road, and Broadway Road before returning to the church.</p>.Bengaluru: Traffic curbs for St Mary's Feast celebrations .<p>According to the official order, the ban is a precautionary measure to prevent any disruption of law and order by miscreants who may be under the influence of alcohol. The order prohibits the sale of all types of liquor at bars and restaurants, wine shops, pubs, and MSIL outlets.</p>.<p>An exemption has been granted for establishments with CL-4 and CL-6A licences, which include star hotels and clubs. Food services in restaurants and hotels will also be permitted to operate as usual.</p>